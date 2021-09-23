All Blacks bring back big guns for Springboks showdown

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has recalled Beauden Barrett at flyhalf and restored his big guns to the pack for the Rugby Championship Test match against SA in Townsville on Saturday.

Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick come back into the second row for the match at North Queensland Stadium, while blindside flanker Akira Ioane and number eight Luke Jacobson return to join skipper Ardie Savea in the back row.

Hooker Codie Taylor will pack down with props Nepo Laulala and Joe Moody in an experienced front row for what is expected to be a titanic forward battle against the world champions.

Beauden Barrett has been paired with scrumhalf TJ Perenara to lead a backline featuring Rieko Ioane and David Havili in the centres and Will Jordan and George Bridge on the wings.