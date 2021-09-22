Bafana skipper eyeing a clean sheet against Ethiopia
Williams has not conceded a goal in his last four games
Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who has not conceded a goal since he was appointed captain, said it is an honour to lead the team.
Williams, 29, said he was eyeing another clean sheet against Ethiopia next month to help the national team consolidate their lead in the group...
