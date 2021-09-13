Soccer

Late equaliser delights Da Gama as Galaxy get draw

Arrows coach bemoans 'soft goals'

13 September 2021 - 07:00
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
TS Galaxy Football Club coach Owen da Gama.
Coming from behind twice to force a 2-all stalemate at home to Golden Arrows, courtesy of goals from his two strikers Mxolisi Macuphu and Mthobisi Mngomezulu, left TS Galaxy mentor Owen da Gama fulfilled.

Replacing Ethan Brooks in the 80th minute, it took Mngomezulu eight minutes to net the goal that made the scoreline even. Arrows had taken the lead via Michael Gumede, who converted from the spot late in the first half, before Macuphu equalised a few minutes later.

Velemseni Ndwandwe got Arrows leading in the 76th minute, only for Mngomezulu to deny the Durbanites maximum points later on at the Mbombela Stadium.

“Macuphu and Mthobisi scored. Mthobisi played 15 minutes and scored. It's always fulfilling to see strikers score. It was always coming because they'd been working very hard. Mthobisi is a hard worker...I think he'll continue scoring,” said Da Gama.

“But you’ve got to understand that this is a work in progress. We’ve got a lot of new players. They need time to settle in and time to understand how we play. I am just happy with the fighting spirit, that [the fighting spirit] is the most important thing.”

On the other hand, Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema didn’t hide his disappointment as they let the lead slip through their fingers twice.

“It’s the result we didn’t expect, especially because at the end we were controlling the game as we were in front. It's disappointing that we could not hold onto our lead after fighting so hard. We have to learn quicker to stop conceding these soft goals,” said Seema.

Elsewhere, Maritzburg United bagged their maiden victory of the campaign by downing Baroka through an early single goal by Ghanaian striker Richard Zumah at Peter Mokaba Stadium. The game produced two red cards after Baroka's Thamsanqa Masiya and Bongokuhle Hlongwane were sent off.

In the other game, Stellenbosch managed a 1-1 draw away to Sekhukhune United.

