Soccer

Orlando Pirates suffer huge Thembinkosi Lorch injury blow

By Marc Strydom - 12 September 2021 - 12:28
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on January 26 2021.
Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership match against TS Galaxy at Orlando Stadium on January 26 2021.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates have suffered a major blow to their 2021-22 season with star creative forward Thembinkosi Lorch ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

Pirates' co-caretaker coach Fadlu Davids revealed that Lorch was ruled out for the remainder of the season after the Buccaneers registered their first win of the campaign in their fifth match, 1-0 against Swallows FC in their DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Bucs' ex-head coach Josef Zinnbauer had revealed in the team's preseason camp in Rustenburg that Lorch had a shoulder injury.

“We won't see him for the rest of the year with the long-term injury,” Davids said, without expanding on the rehabilitation process for Lorch.

This adds to the 28-year-old Bafana Bafana star's recent injury woes. Lorch spent most of the second half of last season out with a an abductor tear.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy