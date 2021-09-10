Sundowns coach Mokwena: Chiefs have shown 'a big improvement'

It goes without saying that a team such as Mamelodi Sundowns that dissects opposition with a biologist’s precision will have noticed Kaizer Chiefs' gradual stages of improvement at the start of the 2021-22 season.

Downs co-coach Rulani Mokwena confirmed as much for posterity’s sake ahead of a second tantalising matchup of the new campaign against Amakhosi in the DStv Premiership at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Having had a physical presence in new-look Amakhosi's early evolution under Stuart Baxter in a penalties MTN8 win last month, Sundowns also have close-up intelligence on where Chiefs are aiming.

Coaches know what they say in a pre-match press conference can potentially psychologically affect their opposition's intensity and approach to a game.

Mokwena seemed to have this in mind, but also be conscious of factually acknowledging an imminent danger, pointing to long-ailing Chiefs' tentative progress.

After some flat performances, Chiefs found some fire in the belly and fluency in a delicious first half of their last game, the 2-1 win against Baroka FC at FNB Stadium that preceded the Fifa international break.

Mokwena suggested that, having taken penalties to eliminate an Amakhosi decidedly still finding their balance in their season-opening MTN8 quarterfinal, but who still managed to fight back from 2-0 down at the break to 2-2, the Brazilians might be in for even more of a fight on Sunday.

“It's a difficult game. The two teams come in on the back of two interesting scenarios, and of course both are trying to improve the performances,” the Sundowns' co-coach said, acknowledging, too, that four-time successive league champions Downs also have a few gears to find.

“I don't think either of us is happy with where we are. But I think early in the season we are content and we know where we are going.

“But we've also watched Chiefs extensively and there's a lot of work that has been done and there are big improvements in relation to how they play.

“Coach Stuart and his technical team have done a good job putting an imprint on the team. And you go into the analysis and the data to see that.