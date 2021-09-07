Long way to go, but bright start for brave new Bafana era is a boost for Broos

Hugo Broos thought Bafana Bafana might get a win away against Zimbabwe then draw at home against Ghana, but that the Bafana Bafana coach’s young guns did it the other way around perhaps represents an even better turn of events.

Broos, selected a squad for his first two matches — pressure 2022 World Cup qualifiers — that was perhaps the most adventurous in youthful composition seen by a Bafana head coach for games at such a level.

The closest any previous Bafana coach came was when Shakes Mashaba qualified for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations with a number of SA Under-20 internationals in his squad, but even he did not drop key senior performers the way Broos did.

The Belgian, who won the 2017 Nations Cup with a young Cameroon, left out a number of senior performers based on age, including captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Mamelodi Sundowns’ attacking fulcrum Themba Zwane, and Amiens midfielder Bongani Zungu.

The understandably patchy start with a 0-0 draw against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday, then Monday evening’s shock of a weakened Ghana at FNB Stadium was close to the best start Broos’s young squad might have hoped for.

“I’m very proud and happy of what I saw on the pitch from my team,” the coach said afterwards.

“We made big progress in one week. When I saw my team playing in Zimbabwe there was no confidence, no determination, no belief in themselves.

“What I saw [on Monday] was a team with confidence. I saw a team play a very good game. There was determination, there was the will to win, there was discipline, and that’s what I like.

“So we have four points from six now. A few days ago I said when we had four from six I would be very happy.

“I thought we could win in Zimbabwe and play a draw against Ghana. But it’s the contrary, and I’m not unhappy about that.

“And we will see if we can go on like this and make progress, like we did in this week. We will see where we will end at the end of the race.”

Had SA beaten Zimbabwe and drawn against Ghana, that also would have been a decent start for Bafana. But, given the Black Stars’ opening 1-0 home win against Ethiopia, that scenario would not have left Bafana top of Group A, as they are currently on four points to Ghana’s three.