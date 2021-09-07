South Africa

SA economy grew by 1.2% in the second quarter

By Alexander Winning - 07 September 2021 - 12:41
Economic growth was stronger than anticipated. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/sezerozger

The SA economy grew 1.2% in the second quarter compared to the previous three months in seasonally adjusted but non-annualised terms, Stats SA data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth of 0.7%, vs a revised 1.0% increase in the first quarter.

In unadjusted year-on-year terms, GDP jumped 19.3% in the second quarter, reflecting a low base last year when the government shuttered much of the economy during a harsh lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The agriculture, trade and mining sectors performed well between April and June, whereas manufacturing and construction fared badly.

SA has seen an uneven recovery from the pandemic, with sectors such as mining boosted by bumper commodities prices, but others struggling under successive Covid-19 infection waves and lockdown restrictions.

Reuters

SA consumer confidence improves in third quarter after vaccine rollouts

The consumer confidence index (CCI), sponsored by First National Bank (FNB) and compiled by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER), rose to minus 10 ...
Business
1 day ago

SA unemployment rate hits new record high in second quarter

SA’s unemployment rate hit a new record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021 from 32.6% in the first quarter.
News
2 weeks ago

Public sector wage deal will cost R20bn, Treasury tells parliament

The National Treasury said in a presentation before a parliamentary committee that the R20bn cost was above the compensation ceiling contained in ...
News
1 week ago

