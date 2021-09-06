Mantashe heckled by MKMVA supporters at Maphatsoe’s funeral

Disruption blamed on unhappiness over Zuma’s imprisonment

ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe’s calls for unity received a hostile reception from members of the disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) after they disrupted his eulogy at the funeral of the association’s president, Kebby Maphatsoe.



Mantashe was among top ANC leaders that Maphatsoe, who died of a heart attack last week, had lined up as personally preferred speakers at his funeral just before he died...