Ncikazi welcomes break to work on Pirates' flaws
Two-week hiatus a chance for Bucs' injured stars to mend
Having crashed out of the MTN8 and drawn both their league games so far, Orlando Pirates interim coach Mandla Ncikazi trusts the two-week break will help them rectify their shortcomings.
On Tuesday, Pirates played out to a frustrating goalless draw away to Marumo Gallants. Not participating in the Wafa Wafa semifinals this weekend, combined with the Fifa break, renders Bucs inactive until September 11, when they face Swallows at home...
