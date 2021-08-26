Sundowns coach Rulani Mokowena all but confirms that Percy Tau will join Al Ahly

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has all but confirmed that Bafana Bafana attacking midfielder Percy Tau will join Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly and reunite with coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mokwena, who played a significant role in the development of Tau as a junior player, said he had an emotional “father and son” discussion with Tau on this matter about three weeks ago.

On Thursday morning, Tau appeared in a widely circulated video on social media in the colours of Al Ahly where he was purportedly filming a welcome video expected to be released by the club at a later stage.

“I have my opinion on the matter, I am privileged that I have first-hand access to Percy Tau and I am humbled that before making the decision he did give me a call about two or three weeks ago,” said Mokwena.

“Percy knows my opinion on this matter and our discussion was an emotional, two-hour conversation between father and son. I know Percy’s feelings about where his career is and what he would like to do.