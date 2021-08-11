Ndieguene is going to be something exceptional – Da Gama

TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama and club chair Tim Sukazi have likened their new signing Marate Ndieguene to France international Kylian Mbappe.

Ndieguene, the Senegalese international, was one of the eight new players who were unveiled by Galaxy at Kameelrivier, KwaMhlanga on Sunday.

Da Gama said the 20-year-old attacking midfielder, who can operate on both flanks, is going to be something special in the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

“The chairman referred to him [and compared him] to the likes of Kylian Mbappe. I think he is going to be something exceptional,” Da Gama told the media.

“I have more than 18 years in the PSL. I had players, from Surprise Moriri [to] Koketso Mmotong [and] Peter Shalulile, and I was very fortunate to have unearthed and worked with many no-name players.

“I can tell you this boy is going to be something special, very special. At the beginning of last season or two seasons ago, when I said Shalulile is the best striker in the country people didn’t believe me.

“And now they are seeing something. I’m telling you, this boy is going to be something very special in this league.”

As Sowetan reported two weeks ago, Galaxy also unveiled seven other players – Augustine Kwem, Mohammed Anas, Mthobisi Mngomezulu, Xolani Slawula, Zolani Nkombelo, Igor Makitan and Vasilije Kolak – ahead of the new season.

Da Gama said that he was pleased with the additions and he hopes the players will all adjust quickly ahead of their opening match against Kaizer Chiefs on August 22 at Mbombela Stadium.

“I’m very excited about them. We have been working together for a couple of weeks now. It's one of those things where you bring in seven or eight players and you understand that some will immediately slot in, some will take some time to adjust and some may never do that,” he said.

“It is like that anywhere with any team. I’m just glad that we can bring in the calibre of the players we brought in and we are looking forward to the new season.”