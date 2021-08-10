Soccer

Sundowns fired up for the new season

Mokwena issues ominous warning to rival teams

By Charles Baloyi - 10 August 2021 - 07:26
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena during a training session at Chloorkop in Johannesburg on April 8, 2021.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has declared their preseason preparations a success.

Mokwena said his team was ready for the defence of their Premiership title and he was pleased with the response from the players.

Mokwena said the plan was to turn the Brazilians into the other teams’ worst nightmare in the 2021/22 Premiership season.

The Brazilians start their season against Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday at 3pm.

“The preseason preparation has gone well. We are helping the new signings to integrate into the team. We want to make sure that they adapt to the culture of the club. We want to improve our team and find other ways to improve in the field of play. I am pleased with the effort that the players put in. We did a lot of work and the attitude of the players is great. The day-to-day approach from the players in training is great,” said Mokwena.

Mokwena fired a warning shot to the rest of the clubs in the DStv Premiership.

“We want to be a stronger team. We want to be a team that is a nightmare to play against in the new season. We want to be that team that can hurt the opponent in different ways and we want to create that culture and mentality. We are happy with the progress of the group and the investment into the squad,” he explained.

The Tshwane giants, who are 10-time Premiership champions, strengthened their squad with the signings of Thabiso Kutumela, Sifiso Ngobeni, Grant Kekana, Divine Lunga, Neo Maema and Pavol Safranko.

Mokwena did not hide his excitement about the new arrivals and he feels that they will add value to the club in the new season.

“I am happy with Kutumela and he is passionate about the game and he makes a lot of sacrifices. He is a profile of a player that we do not have. He can adapt to different positions and situations. Sifiso [Ngobeni] is an exciting prospect. He has potential and he fits the profile of the fullback that we need. We will help him reach his full potential,” added Mokwena.

