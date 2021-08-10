Swallows sign Sundowns defender Tebogo Langerman

Yesterday Swallows completed their second major signing in the current transfer window by capturing veteran left-back Tebogo Langerman.

Even though Mamelodi Sundowns had not released any statement on Langerman’s exit, it is understood the 35-year-old defender left Chloorkop a few weeks ago, joining Swallows as a free agent.

The veteran full-back penned a one-year deal with an option to renew. He is Swallows’ second major signing after the Soweto club recruited highly rated and proven goal-scorer Mwape Musonda a few days ago.

Langerman, who arguably earned cult status at Chloorkop when he netted one of the goals in the 3-1 win over Zamalek in the first leg of the CAF Champions League final in Tshwane in 2016, is seen as a perfect replacement for Sifiso Hlanti, who left the Dube Birds for Kaizer Chiefs at the end of last season.

One of the push factors for Langerman to leave Sundowns was that the club recently signed two younger left-backs in the 26-year-old Devine Lunga and Sifiso Ngobeni, who’s two years younger. Lunga joined from Golden Arrows while Ngobeni was bought from Bloemfontein Celtic.

Further, last season Langerman struggled to play regularly at Sundowns, managing just six league appearances as Lyle Lakay and Aubrey Modiba were preferred ahead of him. Overall, Langerman garnered 272 caps for the Brazilians, having joined the side from cross-town rivals SuperSport United back in 2012.

Langerman leaves Downs as one of the most decorated footballers in the country, boasting 13 top-flight titles (seven league titles, one with SuperSport and six with Downs, one Champs League, one CAF Super Cup, two Telkom Knockout and two Nedbank Cups). His arrival at Swallows could spell the end of any chance of bringing in Yagan Sasman, who has been transfer-listed by his club, Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Swallows are expected to strike a loan deal with Downs for the services of talented winger Keletso Makgalwa, 24, sometime this week. The Dube Birds have already signed Monnapule Seleng and Austin Muwowo (both on loan from Orlando Pirates).