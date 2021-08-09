Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena has paid tribute to women in the country on the 65th anniversary of the anti-pass women's march to the Union Buildings on Monday.

The Sundowns coach said women are the bedrock of society as the nation remembered those who made themselves in 1956.

"As we celebrate Women's Day‚ we also celebrate each and every single woman that has played a role in making us who we are today you know‚" he said.

"This is a club that goes further in showing appreciation by being one of the few sides that takes women's football extremely‚ extremely seriously‚ and that takes our women supporters extremely seriously.

"It is not just what we say but also what we do‚ and we would like to wish every woman out there both locally and globally‚ seeing that we are now a global personality with our partnership with Roc Nation.

"We would like to express our warm feelings to every woman out there and wish them a very happy Woman's Day."

The premiership champions recently joined mogul hip hop royalty Jay-Z's sports marketing agency Roc Nation.

The partnership between the two giant names is said to be a “dynamic collaboration underpinned by values of humility‚ excellence‚ and respect”.

It will‚ among other things‚ focus on brand amplification‚ social media strategy and execution‚ commercial sales and football consultation regarding transfers and the global football market.