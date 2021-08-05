Soccer

Banyana star Jane wants to inspire young girls

Midfielder signs contract extension with AC Milan

05 August 2021 - 08:04
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane has extended her stay AC Milan by signing a new deal.
Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane has extended her stay AC Milan by signing a new deal.
Image: AC Milan Twitter.

In the wake of penning a one-year contract extension with her club AC Milan, Refiloe “Fifi” Jane intends to use her journey to inspire kids from underprivileged backgrounds in SA.

Earlier this week, Milan confirmed they’re retaining Banyana Banyana vice- skipper for the new term. The 29-year-old midfielder earned the new deal on the back of a blistering 2020/21 campaign, where she inspired Milan to finish second to Juventus in the Serie A women’s league.

“My journey should be used as a motivation, especially in SA where I come from an underprivileged background. I have shown that no dreams are unachievable if you have necessary support,’’ Jane told Milan TV.

“I usually tell myself that the talent that I’ve been blessed with is for a reason and when I use it, I don’t only use it for myself but also for the young kids out there.”

It’s the second time Milan extend Jane’s contract for a further year, having done the same in June last year. Fifi joined the Rossoneri from Australian side Canberra United in September 2019.

The Banyana star has since garnered 32 appearances for Milan, scoring three goals. Jane is hellbent to improve on speaking Italian language going forward.

“I feel very honoured and excited about the renewal of my contract, getting one more season at AC Milan. So far, it’s been a fulfilling journey not only for myself but for the team also,’’ Jane said.

“I think football-wise I have grown so much, especially having had to come out of my comfort zone by starting a new life in a foreign country, where the language is a problem. I have learnt to adapt to different cultures but I know that I need to learn the language in order for me to get it right.”

Finishing as runners-up means Milan will, for the first timer ever, campaign in the prestigious Uefa Women’s Champions League. The Italian giants face FC Zurich in a one-legged qualifying round tie on August 18.

Kgatlana steps up into big time in Spain

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her assistant Thinasonke Mbuli have reacted with jubilation to the news of Thembi Kgatlana signing with ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Kgatlana becomes latest Banyana player to reap the benefit of FIFA Women’s World Cup

Thembi Kgatlana’s move to top Portuguese club Benfica is the latest in a number of high-profile signings for Banyana Banyana players as the country ...
Sport
1 year ago

Banyana Banyana vice-captain makes history

Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane made history on Thursday after she joined European giants AC Milan to become the first South African woman ...
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Who is the SA ‘silver surfer’ who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics?
FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting