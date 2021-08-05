Banyana star Jane wants to inspire young girls

In the wake of penning a one-year contract extension with her club AC Milan, Refiloe “Fifi” Jane intends to use her journey to inspire kids from underprivileged backgrounds in SA.

Earlier this week, Milan confirmed they’re retaining Banyana Banyana vice- skipper for the new term. The 29-year-old midfielder earned the new deal on the back of a blistering 2020/21 campaign, where she inspired Milan to finish second to Juventus in the Serie A women’s league.

“My journey should be used as a motivation, especially in SA where I come from an underprivileged background. I have shown that no dreams are unachievable if you have necessary support,’’ Jane told Milan TV.

“I usually tell myself that the talent that I’ve been blessed with is for a reason and when I use it, I don’t only use it for myself but also for the young kids out there.”

It’s the second time Milan extend Jane’s contract for a further year, having done the same in June last year. Fifi joined the Rossoneri from Australian side Canberra United in September 2019.

The Banyana star has since garnered 32 appearances for Milan, scoring three goals. Jane is hellbent to improve on speaking Italian language going forward.

“I feel very honoured and excited about the renewal of my contract, getting one more season at AC Milan. So far, it’s been a fulfilling journey not only for myself but for the team also,’’ Jane said.

“I think football-wise I have grown so much, especially having had to come out of my comfort zone by starting a new life in a foreign country, where the language is a problem. I have learnt to adapt to different cultures but I know that I need to learn the language in order for me to get it right.”

Finishing as runners-up means Milan will, for the first timer ever, campaign in the prestigious Uefa Women’s Champions League. The Italian giants face FC Zurich in a one-legged qualifying round tie on August 18.