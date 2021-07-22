Orlando Pirates have unveiled their home and away kit for the 2021-22 season‚ which the club says is a combination of vintage and modern.

The all-black home kit keeps to simplicity in design and the traditional look of the club. A pale blue away kit has drawn the most attention.

Like last season’s striking orange away kit‚ the blue is a break from the traditional white away jersey.

Pirates said in a statement on Thursday: “The home jersey gives a strong nod to a club always respectful of its traditions‚ reimagining the iconic black colour-way of Orlando Pirates‚ and introducing a subtle‚ embossed skull and crossbones on the front of the jersey.

“It features a round neck collar‚ with the signature three white adidas stripes on the shoulder and red piping on the sleeve.