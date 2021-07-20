Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs sign Thabani Austin Dube from Richards Bay United

By Ofentse Ratsie - 20 July 2021 - 15:55
Thabani Austin Dube of South Africa during the COSAFA Cup South Africa 2021 match between South Africa and Lesotho at Nelson Mandela Stadium on July 13, 2021 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Thabani Austin Dube of South Africa during the COSAFA Cup South Africa 2021 match between South Africa and Lesotho at Nelson Mandela Stadium on July 13, 2021 in Gqeberha, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs are continuing to bolster their squad after announcing the signing of Thabani Austin Dube from Richards Bay United on Monday.

The 28 year-old defender joins the club after winning the 2021 COSAFA Cup with the senior South Africa national team this past month.

"We would like to confirm the signing of Thabani Austin Dube‚" the club said.

"The central defender joins Amakhosi from Richards Bay United on a three-year contract with a further two-year option.

"The 28-year-old Dube recently lifted the Cosafa Cup with Bafana Bafana."

The solid defender spent one season with GladAfrica Championship outfit Richards Bay United and enjoyed a standout campaign after joining from TS Galaxy.

The highlight of his career was when his ambitious side Galaxy sank Chiefs in the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup final at a packed Moses Mabidha Stadium in Durban three years ago.​

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

FROM THE SKY: Durban's gutted buildings, snaking queues and ongoing looting
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?