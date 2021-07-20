Usuthu dismiss claims of Benni bonus row

AmaZulu chairperson Sandile Zungu has rubbished talk that coach Benni McCarthy’s late return to the team to start the preseason was due to a bonus owed to him.

McCarthy only returned from Scotland yesterday to start the preseason with AmaZulu despite being at training for more than two weeks.

It was speculated that the reason for his delay was the outstanding bonuses the club promised him for finishing second in the DStv Premiership last season.

But Zungu insisted the reason McCarthy returned yesterday was the agreement they had before he left that he would return now. “He is back in the country and he is back with the team,” Zungu explained to Sowetan yesterday.

“I don’t understand what the issue is because he was always scheduled to come back today [yesterday]. I don’t know why people are saying that ... that’s nonsense, absolute nonsense. He is training with the team now. It was always our agreement.”

Meanwhile, Usuthu have already signed Tercious Malepe, who is currently with the U-23 preparing for their Olympics in Tokyo.

They have also signed Keagan Buchanan and Mxolisi Kunene as they strengthen the team ahead of the new season, where they will be competing in the CAF Champions League.

But the chairperson could not confirm or deny, saying they would reveal all their new signings on August 5. “We don’t have to mention players every time we go to the transfer market. On August 5, we will reveal all the players we’ve signed and we will reveal all the players we’ve released,” Zungu said.

“We will also reveal the kit for the team and the sponsors for the team. So we want to do it our way, not the media is used to. You won’t have anything official if people are telling you so and so has signed, we won’t verify that.

“We will disclose to people correctly on August 5. The team has been training since July 7, and they've played a couple of friendlies.”