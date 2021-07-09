Playing in Champions League final will increase our profile, says Bvuma

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma feels that playing in the CAF Champions League final against Al Ahly will increase his profile as a footballer.

The 26-year-old feels that a team of Chiefs' calibre should be playing in Africa's premium club competition every year.

Bvuma was the hero in the 1-0 win against Wydad Casablanca in the semifinal first leg in Morocco.

The Soweto giants advanced to the cup final 1-0 on aggregate against the two-time African champions.

“I am happy to be part of the team that will play the Champions League cup final. The feeling of being in the final has not sunk in yet. The Champions League is a big competition in the continent, and it is an honour to represent our country in the biggest match of the season,” he said through the Chiefs media platform.

Bvuma believes that being in the final, which takes place on Saturday next week, would increase his and his teammates' value.

“I believe that it will increase our profile and put us up there. Every player wants to grow in his career, and this will boost my CV. I want to be a player that played in the continental cup final. I believe that we will win the cup final and bring the star back home. We have a lot of support coming home, and that motivates us to do well,” he said.

Amakhosi will play against a team coached by SA coach Pitso Mosimane, and Bvuma said he knows the difficult task of defeating their fellow countryman in the grand finale.

“Al Ahly is a big team and the most successful team in the competition. They have dominated the competition, but we are also a good team and we are going there to perform and win the game. We are counting on the support back home. We have a nasty surprise for them in the decider,” added Bvuma.

The game will be played at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.