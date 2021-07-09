Entrepreneurs can boost applying for home loans

Acceptable lending risk, not employment status, key

It takes courage, determination and discipline to become a successful entrepreneur or to go the extra mile to increase your income in the gig economy. These values should count for a lot when seeking funding for your property and it should not count against the entrepreneur. However, this has not been the case for so many entrepreneurs when they want to buy property and the simple reason for this is a lack of clarity and understanding of what banks look for.



As the employee-employer dynamics in the place of work continue to evolve rapidly away from what is traditionally understood to be corporate employment into flexi employment, banks that provide home loans for property purchases will not evolve as quickly. The main reason for this is the bank’s most proven risk management practice remains to seek consistency in the income and expenses patterns of the customer they lend money to...