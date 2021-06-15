Zwane and Sheppard to lead Chiefs in CAF semis

Gavin Hunt’s departure from Kaizer Chiefs would not affect Amakhosi in the CAF Champions League.

This is the view of former midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha ahead of Chiefs’ semifinal first leg against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday (9pm) at Mohamed V Stadium.

Hunt was fired with two games remaining in the DStv Premiership season and was replaced by Stuart Baxter, who is yet to receive his work permit.

Chiefs announced late yesterday that assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will continue to sit on the bench while they work on getting Baxter his work permit.

But Nengomasha believes the team will still cope against Wydad. “Coach [Baxter] may be new but many faces in the team are familiar with him. I hope they can do justice for him and qualify for the final,” Nengomasha told Sowetan yesterday.

“I think it is a plus that almost the whole team worked with him before. I’m hoping that this will inspire the team, someone who knows the players, who brought belief before and I feel they can go all the way. But nothing is guaranteed. They still have to work for it.”

Chiefs have played Wydad twice in the group stage this season, losing 4-0 away in Ouagadougou before winning 1-0 at home in a game in which the Moroccans sent a weakened team after already qualifying as group winners.

While the Moroccan giants are unbeaten in their past 12 matches, the Zimbabwean international feels Amakhosi have a chance to cause an upset.

“I think they got a big chance. In football, you can be having a good run but someone can come and end that,” he said.

“No-one is giving Chiefs a chance but they have nothing to lose. They can go there and get a draw and come back home and do the business.”