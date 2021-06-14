Pule feels it's unfair to blame JZ for Bucs' league woes

'We lose as a team and we win as a team'

Orlando Pirates ace Vincent Pule has declared the players' support for under fire coach Josef Zinnbauer amid the uncertainty surrounding his future.



Despite winning the MTN8 in December and ending Bucs’ six-year trophy drought, Zinnbauer couldn’t help the Buccaneers challenge for the league title in the recently concluded season. They ended up finishing third in his first full season at Pirates, having arrived in the middle of the previous one...