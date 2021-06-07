Sundowns and Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly pay tribute to former Brazilian Thulani Thuswa

Mamelodi Sundowns have joined thousands of football fans around the country to pay tribute to the club's former communications manager Thulani Thuswa.

The much-loved Thuswa died in a car accident on the M1 freeway in Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

The 37-year-old, who had a close relationship with Sundowns supporters and the media, died after he lost control of his car between Marlboro and Grayston drives in Sandton.

“The chairman and the Motsepe family, the board of directors, technical team, players, management, staff, supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns and the entire yellow nation express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former communications manager, Thulani Thuswa, following his untimely passing earlier today [on Sunday],” said Sundowns.