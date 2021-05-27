Foursome Downs clinch it again!

Mamelodi Sundowns clinched their fourth DStv Premiership in succession with three matches to spare, following an impressive 3-1 victory over SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld yesterday.

First-half goals from Lebohang Maboe, Aubrey Modiba and Themba Zwane were enough to win the title.

The Brazilians became the first club to win four consecutive league titles in the PSL era. They have now won 14 league titles (11 PSL, three National Soccer League).

Their triumph suggests that the local Premiership is a one-sided affair, with Sundowns now 10 points ahead of second-placed AmaZulu.

Despite having to rotate the squad due to an extremely compressed schedule, Masandawana have remained fluid and their depth of quality saw them through.

They came to the match yesterday knowing that a victory would be enough to clinch the title and did that in style as they cruised to a 3-0 lead before the interval.

This is the second time Downs won the league with co-coaches at the helm after Miguel Gamondi and Neil Tovey in 2006.

It’s also senior coach Steve Komphela's first-ever top-flight cup as a coach. With seven minutes gone into the match, SuperSport had to play with 10 players as Guily Manziba picked up a straight red card following a dangerous lunge on Sphelele Mkhulise.

Playing against 10 men, Sundowns were patient on their build-ups and the floodgates were opened just after the half-hour mark when substitute Maboe found space in the area to tap home a low cross from Modiba.

Modiba made it 2-0 from a curling delivery that caught Ronwen Williams unaware before Zwane sealed the victory before halftime when charged in at the near post to send Maboe’s cross into the roof of the net.

It could have been worse for Matsatsantsa a Pitori in the second half had Zwane’s penalty not been saved by Williams a few minutes after the second half.

Despite a healthy 3-0 lead, Sundowns didn’t stop playing. They continued to search for their fourth goal and put pressure on SuperSport.

To their credit though, SuperSport kept on playing in the second half and didn’t drop their heads despite being 0-3 down. They pulled one from Teboho Mokoena with four minutes remaining with a brilliant goal outside the box.