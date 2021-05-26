Unmarried fathers to get full access to kids in new bill

Some of the changes and additions to the Children's Amendment Bill seek to deal with issues of foster care and allowing unmarried biological fathers access to full parental responsibility in the lives of their children.

A new section in the bill states that both parents must agree on the residence of a child and that it should not affect the joint exercise of parental responsibilities.

“The residence of a child must be determined in accordance with the best interests of the child and may include – (a) residence with both parents where the parents are living together; (b) residence with one parent,” the bill states.

It also proposes that disputes arising from decisions of the residence of a child be referred for mediation before the legal route is preferred.

“If there is a dispute between the parents of a child as to his or her residence, the matter must be referred for mediation to a family advocate, social worker or such other suitably qualified person as may be prescribed before approaching the relevant court,” the bill states.