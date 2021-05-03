Soccer

Coach Seema hopes win will inspire late revival

Leopards' victory over TTM offers a sliver of hope in relegation fight

03 May 2021 - 07:59
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Rodrick Kabwe of Black Leopards challenges Wayde Jooste of Orlando Pirates during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 match between Black Leopards and Orlando Pirates on the 17 January 2020 at Thohoyandou Stadium, Thohoyandou.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Black Leopards' 2-1 win against fellow relegation candidates Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the weekend could be the trigger for a new twist in the relegation battle.

Leopards sealed the crucial victory thanks to goals from Rodrick Kabwe and Sanele Mathenjwa, cancelling out Alfred Ndengane's earlier strike from the spot. Before beating TTM, Leopards had gone eight league games without a win, having last tasted success with a 2-1 win over Golden Arrows in February.

Leopards looked to be destined for relegation but the win over TTM shows that the Thohoyandou side are still in with a chance of rescuing their campaign. Lidoda Duvha trainer Lehlohonolo Seema believes the triumph over provincial foes TTM will inspire them to keep fighting.

“We haven't moved, we're still bottom of the log but this win is a step in the right direction. All our remaining games are like a cup final now. We have five games left, meaning there's still 15 points to fight for, so we must now plan for each game as it comes,” said Seema.

Elsewhere, SuperSport United still found it tough to get a win when they were held to another draw, a 1-1 stalemate at Lucas Moripe Stadium against Limpopo side Baroka. Swallows also came from behind to force a 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United.

Weekend Results

TTM 1, Leopards 2; SuperSport 1, Baroka 1; Celtic 2, Chiefs 2; TS Galaxy 1, CPT City 0; Chippa 1, Stellenbosch 0; Arrows 0, AmaZulu 1; Maritzburg 1, Swallows 1.

