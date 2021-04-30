Sundowns pitted against Pitso and Ahly, Kaizer Chiefs meet Simba

Record Caf Champions League winners Al Ahly will face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals for a second successive season after the draw was made in Cairo on Friday.

The clash also pits Pitso Mosimane, the coach of holders Ahly, against his former club in an already-tense rivalry. South African Mosimane left Sundowns in August to join the Cairo giants, whose nine Champions League triumphs are more than all the titles of the other quarterfinalists together.

Mosimane led Sundowns to 2016 Champions League success and just weeks after his arrival saw Ahly to last season’s title.

Ahly knocked out Sundowns at the same stage of last year’s competition 3-1 on aggregate before going on to claim the title.

The quarterfinal draw for the continent’s secondary competition, the Caf Confederation Cup, was also conducted on Friday. Orlando Pirates were drawn to meet Raja Casablanca of Morocco.

The Confederation Cup final will be on July 10 and the Champions League final on July 17.

The Champions League quarterfinal ties will be played on May 14-15 and May 21-22. The semifinals are set for June 18 to 19 and June 25 to 26.

The venues for the finals have yet to be determined by the Confederation of African Football.

Caf Champions League quarterfinal draw:

Al Ahly (Egypt) v Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) v Wydad Casablanca (Morocco)

Chabab Belouizdad (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia)

Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Simba (Tanzania)

Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal draw:

CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) v JS Kabylie (Algeria)

Orlando Pirates (South Africa) v Raja Casablanca (Morocco)

Pyramids (Egypt) v Enyimba (Nigeria)

Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Diaraf Dakar (Senegal)

Teams mentioned first play at home in the first leg.