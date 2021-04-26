Soccer

Back-to-back wins make for a great week

City break TTM defence with second-half blitz

By Charles Baloyi - 26 April 2021 - 10:27
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila players celebrates a victory during the 2021 Nedbank Cup semifinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on 18 April 2021.
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila players celebrates a victory during the 2021 Nedbank Cup semifinal match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, on 18 April 2021.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Cape Town City completed a remarkable week with back-to-back wins over Kaizer Chiefs and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

The Citizens’ week started with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium and ended with an emphatic 3-0 victory over struggling TTM at the City of Cape Town Stadium at the weekend.

Three second-half goals by Abdul Jeleel Ajagun, Tashreeq Morris and Fagrie Lakay put a smile on coach Jan Riekerink’s face.

“TTM came here for a point and it was difficult to score the first goal. We missed a penalty and we got frustrated until we scored. We did well in the last 20 minutes. We have won our third game in a row and we are showing signs of improvement,” said the delighted Riekerink.

TTM assistant coach Mpho Maleka said it was not their day against the on-form Cape Town City as he admitted that the red card issued to Ayanda Nkili 27 minutes into the first half put them under a great deal of pressure. “We tried our best with a man down. We got punished for our mistakes. We have to dust ourselves up and move on,” said Maleka.

TTM’s provincial rivals Black Leopards are having a difficult time at the bottom of the log, having won just once in their past 11 matches.

They picked up two points from draws against Stellenbosch (0-0) and 1-1 against SuperSport United. They have six games to try to move away from the bottom of the log table.

Weekend Results

AmaZulu 2, TS Galaxy 1; Cape Town City 3, TTM 0; Swallows 1, Pirates 1; Leopards 1 SuperSport 1; Maritzburg 1, Baroka 1; Stellenbosch 1, Celtic 1.

Draw a bitter pill for TUT coach Monate

Tshwane University of Technology coach Anna Monate described their Safa National Women’s League 2-2 draw against the University of the Western Cape ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Shearer, Henry first inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry have become the first two players inducted into the Premier ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Arrows miss chance to make some ground on leaders Sundowns after goalless draw against Chippa

Lamontville Golden Arrows missed an opportunity to cover solid ground on Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after they were held to an away ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X