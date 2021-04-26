Back-to-back wins make for a great week
City break TTM defence with second-half blitz
Cape Town City completed a remarkable week with back-to-back wins over Kaizer Chiefs and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.
The Citizens’ week started with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium and ended with an emphatic 3-0 victory over struggling TTM at the City of Cape Town Stadium at the weekend.
Three second-half goals by Abdul Jeleel Ajagun, Tashreeq Morris and Fagrie Lakay put a smile on coach Jan Riekerink’s face.
“TTM came here for a point and it was difficult to score the first goal. We missed a penalty and we got frustrated until we scored. We did well in the last 20 minutes. We have won our third game in a row and we are showing signs of improvement,” said the delighted Riekerink.
TTM assistant coach Mpho Maleka said it was not their day against the on-form Cape Town City as he admitted that the red card issued to Ayanda Nkili 27 minutes into the first half put them under a great deal of pressure. “We tried our best with a man down. We got punished for our mistakes. We have to dust ourselves up and move on,” said Maleka.
TTM’s provincial rivals Black Leopards are having a difficult time at the bottom of the log, having won just once in their past 11 matches.
They picked up two points from draws against Stellenbosch (0-0) and 1-1 against SuperSport United. They have six games to try to move away from the bottom of the log table.
Weekend Results
AmaZulu 2, TS Galaxy 1; Cape Town City 3, TTM 0; Swallows 1, Pirates 1; Leopards 1 SuperSport 1; Maritzburg 1, Baroka 1; Stellenbosch 1, Celtic 1.
