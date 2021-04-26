Soccer

We’re in a building phase, says coach after defeat to AmaZulu

Inexperience sinks Galaxy but Da Gama optimistic

26 April 2021 - 10:23
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Mlungisi Mbunjana of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between AmaZulu and TS Galaxy at Kings Park Stadium on 24 April 2021.
Mlungisi Mbunjana of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership 2020/21 game between AmaZulu and TS Galaxy at Kings Park Stadium on 24 April 2021.
Image: Steve Haag/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy coach Owen da Gama has let slip that they’ll always be anxious about the prospect of relegation until they at least reach the 30-point mark.

At the weekend, Galaxy suffered their fourth straight defeat, going 1-2 down to high-flying AmaZulu in Durban. Lehlohonolo Majoro netted a brace and Lindokuhle Mbatha scored Galaxy’s consolation goal. The rockets are on 26 points from 23 league games.

“It’s very important to get to the 30-point mark a soon as possible. We will keep on working hard for it. We can smell it [getting to the 30-point mark]. I can guarantee you that we’ll turn the corner. Things will go for the better,” said Da Gama.

The Rockets trainer explained what he thinks they gave AmaZulu the edge, highlighting that the Benni McCarthy-coached club have tried and tested troops, a luxury he doesn’t have at Galaxy. Da Gama was also not impressed with their defensive work in the first half.

“This is the team’s first season in the top flight, playing against seasoned players from AmaZulu, players that have played for Pirates, Chiefs [was always going to be difficult] ... the majority of AmaZulu players have been in the top-flight for a long time,” Da Gama said.

“We defended very, very poorly in the first half. At halftime we made some changes and the changes stabilised the defence. When AmaZulu take off Majoro, they bring in Shaka Zulu [Siphelele Mthembu], they bring in well-oiled players. With us, you just hope that when you make sub, that young player can step up.”

Da Gama said Galaxy weren’t the finished product yet. “For us, this is a process. We’re in a building phase. At the end of the day you have to pay the price while trying to get things right.”

Arrows miss chance to make some ground on leaders Sundowns after goalless draw against Chippa

Lamontville Golden Arrows missed an opportunity to cover solid ground on Premiership leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after they were held to an away ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Hunt pleased as Chiefs end Sundowns' unbeaten record in hard-fought win

Kaizer Chiefs ended Mamelodi Sundowns' unbeaten record in the league when they beat the premiership leaders 2-1 at Loftus stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Sport
23 hours ago

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family's ownership

Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership after the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X