Win over Leopards fills Birds' coach with hope

After ending their nine-match winless run with a 1-0 victory over Black Leopards, a relieved Swallows coach Brendon Truter has urged his players to build on that in their remaining games in the DStv Premiership.

In nine matches, the Birds had drawn eight and lost once, and Truter, who was under pressure, hopes this is a turning point.

“Playing the bottom dwellers is always difficult, a team that fights for their lives to keep the status in the PSL at this time of the season,” Truter told the club media department.

“If you look back at last season, Leopards were the team that picked up many points this time, especially when their backs were against the wall. They are a dangerous team.

“But we knew it was going to be tough, but we are confident playing at home and being unbeaten here we managed to get the three points.

“I expected more goals, but it is nice. Now we have to build on this. I’m just happy for the three points.”

Truter also admitted that Leopards made it easier for them as soon as they started defending deep in the second half and cracked under pressure.

Swallows scored from the penalty spot through Daniel Gozar, the Ghanaian striker who joined the Birds from Free State Strars.

“Leopards are under pressure, and the tactics they employed made a bit easier in the second half. With the man-marking tactics, we managed to open up their midfield so many times,” Truter said.

“I’m happy for the three points, and hopefully, we’ve turned the corner."

Meanwhile, Leopards coach Lehlohonolo Seema insists they won’t throw in the towel just yet in their fight for survival.

“Everybody saw that we wanted to win that game, and we had all our experience and attackers, and I think we started well,” Seema said.

“We could not get that goal we wanted.

“But there are a lot of positives we are taking if we can fight like this. I think we can get one or two wins along the way. We are not throwing the towel. We will keep on fighting.”