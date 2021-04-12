Tembo counts on home turf for United recovery

SuperSport United mentor Kaitano Tembo believes it’s just a matter of time before they regain the kind of form that led to many tipping them as title challengers earlier this season.

SuperSport’s mediocre form hit a new low when they suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat at Cape Town City over the weekend. Matsatsantsa have now gone six games without a win in the DStv Premiership, with two defeats and four stalemates. Fagrie Lakay, Mpho Makola and Tashreeq Morris netted for the hosts.

“We want to try and get ourselves out of this situation. We’ll fight harder in our remaining games to make sure we hit the top form again,” said Tembo.

SuperSport’s next game is against Golden Arrows at home on April 21. Tembo has a feeling that playing on their home turf will help them to bounce back. “Probably playing at home is what we need to get back to our best. The home game against Golden Arrows is a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways,” noted the Matsatsantsa trainer.

Meanwhile, AmaZulu’s dream to finish in the top four reached a pinnacle when they beat Stellenbosch 1-0 away on Friday, courtesy of a stoppage time strike by new recruit Thabo Qalinge. Usuthu have now garnered 40 points. Coach Benni McCarthy heaped praise on Qalinge.

“I am very happy for Section 10 [Qalinge]. He played brilliantly today [Friday]. He’s really adapted well to life here at the club. The boy is willing to fight and help the team, that’s what we want to see,” said McCarthy of Qalinge.

On the other hand, relegation-threatened Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila stunned TS Galaxy 2-0 thanks to goals from Brandon Theron and Thabo Rakhale. The win helped the Venda side move away from the relegation zone, sitting 14th on the log above Chippa United and Black Leopards.

TTM coach Mpho Maleka was proud of his charges’ effort. “The boys gave their all. I am proud. They showed that they needed the win more than Galaxy,” noted Maleka.