Hunt chuffed at Chiefs ‘overachieving’ by reaching last 8

Following their heroic 2-2 draw with Horoya on Saturday night in Conakry, Guinea, to progress to the CAF Champions League quarterfinal, Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt feels they have overachieved.

Despite having not won anything yet this season, Hunt is satisfied to have reached this stage of the competition, especially as they didn’t sign any players when he took over.

Chiefs went into the match well aware that they needed a draw or a win to qualify for the quarterfinals. They came back from a goal down twice to force a 2-2 draw with goals from Daniel Cardoso and Khama Billiat confirming their place in the last eight after finishing second in Group C with nine points.

“It was a huge effort, a great achievement for the club,” Hunt told the club media department after the match.

“This is the first time we got into the group stages and the first time we got out of the group as well. So it is a great achievement to be in the last eight, and it will be tough who we are going to draw now. But we will worry about that when we get into that.

“We’ve won nothing. We just got through. I mean this is a hell of a competition to play in. We’ve not signed a player. So you got to look at that perspective with the squad that we got to try and go to this front is a huge achievement so far.”

With Chiefs to sign players again in July after they completed their two-window transfer ban, Hunt is optimistic that he will start bringing in trophies in the coming seasons now that he will have a say on recruits .

“The club has brought me here to win trophies. They will win trophies with me. What we need to do is to look at our squad going forward and get the desire and attitude back,” he said.

“I mean, they were so close last year. But we need to be challenging for trophies across all fronts. That takes time with the squad, and we need to get people who want to be here and play, and the signings moving forward is key. If we stick together and be patient, I know we will be successful. We’ve not won anything yet, just one step at a time.”

CAF Champions League quarterfinalists

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns (both SA), Simba SC (Tanzania), Al Ahly (Egypt), CR Belouizdad, MC Alger (both Algeria), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) and ES Tunis (Tunisia)

The draw will take place on April 30.