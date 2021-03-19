uBettina Wethu at risk of falling into stereotypical ideas of femininity

We all love a good underdog story. There is something satisfying about seeing an ugly duckling turn into a swan. Hundreds of movies have been churned out to tell the story of a charming girl who wears glasses and removes them so everyone who treated her poorly can see that she was actually beautiful on the outside all along.



It is with that fervour that American hit series Ugly Betty found success. The series followed Betty Suarez, a bumbling underdog with no fashion sense and an unforgettable set of glasses as she makes her way through the world of fashion...