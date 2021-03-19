Soccer

Key battles that could define the derby

19 March 2021 - 09:28
Neville Khoza Journalist
Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs
Image: Backpagepix

With Kaizer Chiefs looking to end Orlando Pirates' recent dominance in the Soweto derby when the two teams meet at FNB Stadium on Sunday, Neville Khoza looks at some of the interesting duels that could decide the match

Samir Nurkovic v Thulani Hlatshwayo

Nurkovic and Hlatshwayo are both blessed with aerial capabilities. But when it comes to this fixture, Hlatshwayo has won the battle. Even when Hlatshwayo was still at Wits, he knew how to stop Nurkovic from scoring. Nurkovic has a poor record in the derby as he is yet to score, and while he hopes to end his drought this time, he is up against a man he has found hard to beat. 

Mulomowandau Mathoho v Deon Hotto

It will be interesting to see how Mathoho will deal with Hotto, who at times has been playing as a false No 9 or a winger. Hotto always gives opponents problems as he works hard with or without the ball. And Mathoho will have a tough afternoon trying to contain him. Should he stop Hotto, Chiefs may have a chance of getting something out of the game. 

Willard Katsande v Ben Motshwari

The midfield battle of the derby usually sets the tone for which way the result could go. This is one of the key battles expected to unfold in the middle of the park. Both teams have in the past benefited from these two players and much will be expected from them again on Sunday. Katsande seems to be struggling for Amakhosi recently, and this could give Motshwari the upper hand.

