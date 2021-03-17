Mamelodi Sundowns' chairman Tlhopane Motsepe has assumed the reins at Chloorkop and coach Manqoba Mngqithi has described his new boss as a ‘principled‚ humble and intelligent’ young man who will succeed in the role.

Thlopane took over after his father and club owner Patrice Motsepe was elected as the new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president last week.

The younger Motsepe will be supported by Dr Rejoice Simelane‚ who is executive director of Motsepe’s Ubuntu-Botho Investments‚ Patrice’s wife Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe‚ and his brothers Kgosi and Kabelo.

“The least I can tell you is that‚ this is one of the best decisions that a father can take‚” said Mngqithi‚ who has made himself available to offer him advice and support as the new boss settles into the demanding role.

“Tlhopie is a very good boy‚ he is very intelligent‚ he is very humble‚ he is very principled and for me there is no chance that he will fail.

"He also has us as adults to assist him and because he is humble it will be easier for him to grasp all the right information that can make him a top leader.”

Mngqithi said having interacted and worked with Tlhopane on some of the projects at the club‚ he knows what he is capable of.

“Honestly speaking‚ I am looking forward to seeing him take charge because I know what he is capable of.

"Fortunately he has been working with us in many other projects within the team and one thing I can tell you is that if you have not met him‚ he is a very‚ very good person and you will like him.

"He is destined to become one of the best leaders to lead Sundowns and I am very confident that he will make it.”

Turning to Sundowns' 1-0 win over TP Mazembe that has also guaranteed the club passage to the quaterfinals‚ Mngqithi was happy to finish the group still perched at the summit.

“Our focus is more on the process‚ what we wanted to achieve from the match tactically and maybe technically‚ which was more about application.

"I still believe it was not a 1-0 match because we should have scored more goals. It is comforting that we got six points out of Mazembe and that is a very big thing for us.

“Having qualified to the knockout stages‚ I still want to win the last two matches and the coaches and the whole team are working very hard to make sure that we keep up the fight.

"The analysis‚ conditioning and medicals departments are working very hard and a lot is going well with the support of the management.”