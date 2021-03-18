Letters

Bring back the death penalty for murder, rape

By Reader Letter - 18 March 2021 - 09:39
The writer calls for the death penalty for murderers and rapists.
Image: 123RF/zerbor

SA needs the death penalty for murder and rape cases. To win the war on crime, we really need tough laws.

Today, it is law-abiding citizens who live in fear of criminals who operate with impunity. Our police-to-population ratio is lower than that of any successful country, let alone with our level of violence.

Our police officers need to be supported. I believe they are failed by a system which interferes with their ability to do their very difficult and dangerous job. We cannot afford to be soft on criminals; it is apparent they do not operate with such a constraint of conscience.

Reuben Kganthane Lebaka

