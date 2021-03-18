Bring back the death penalty for murder, rape
SA needs the death penalty for murder and rape cases. To win the war on crime, we really need tough laws.
Today, it is law-abiding citizens who live in fear of criminals who operate with impunity. Our police-to-population ratio is lower than that of any successful country, let alone with our level of violence.
Our police officers need to be supported. I believe they are failed by a system which interferes with their ability to do their very difficult and dangerous job. We cannot afford to be soft on criminals; it is apparent they do not operate with such a constraint of conscience.
Reuben Kganthane Lebaka