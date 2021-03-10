Bucs legend believes current team can clinch Confed Cup

Former Orlando Pirates defender Siyabonga Sangweni believes the current crop of players can go all the way and win the CAF Confederation Cup this season.

Sangweni was one of the players who lost in the final of the same competition in 2015 to Tunisia side Etoile du Sahel, going down 1-2 on aggregate.

But he feels the current players can emulate them and go one better this time and clinch the title. “The way I see it and the way they have prepared, I think they can go all the way and win the title,” Sangweni told Sowetan yesterday.

“To compare this team and the one we had is a bit difficult. The style of play is different. They play differently from what we did in the past.

“Even though it will be difficult to go all the way and win it, but if they continue the way they have been playing and getting results, I think they can go all the way.”

The Buccaneers start their group phase matches against ES Setif of Algeria at Accra Sports Stadium, a neutral venue, tonight (9pm).

The match was moved to the Ghanaian capital due to northern African's refusal to grant SA teams visas, citing concerns for Covid-19.

Setif have already played in the Accra venue before, when they beat Ghanaian side Asante Kotoko 2-1 during the playoffs round.

In Group A, Pirates will also face experienced CAF campaigners Enyimba of Nigeria and Ahli Benghazi of Libya, and Sangweni doesn’t see Bucs failing to progress to the knockout stage.

“I have been impressed with their performance in both the domestic competitions and CAF,” Sangweni said.

“They know what they want to achieve, and if they continue showing the same, they will achieve their dream. They have been playing well, and their opponents will be worried about them. I think they have a chance of going all the way to win this competition.”