Rare win brings 'vibe' into Leopards' dressing room

Snapping their five-game losing streak in the league has resulted in Black Leopards players picking up some vibe, according to coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

Relegation-threatened Leopards claimed their first league win in a while by stunning high-riding Golden Arrows 2-1 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Tuesday. Both of Lidoda Duvha’s goals were scored by Mohammed Anas. Michael Gumede netted for the hosts.

Before upsetting Arrows, Leopards had lost five league games in succession against Cape Town City, Chippa United, Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy and Baroka, having last tasted a Premiership triumph against Orlando Pirates in mid-January.

“It’s been long overdue. The feeling and the spirit we have here [after the win] is just amazing. But we don’t have to say the win against Arrows is a turning point; the players themselves can feel it, the dressing room is vibey. They know how it feels when you win matches,’’ said Seema.

“I am happy for the guys. They can have a little bit of a breather. They are human beings also, they are family people. It was tough [to beat Arrows] but they stuck together and they worked. I don’t believe anybody except us had a belief that we would come here and get maximum points.’’

Nevertheless, the excitement didn’t hinder Seema from admitting the goal they leaked was soft, insinuating that they still have to improve the way they defend. “We could've kept a clean sheet. We conceded a soft goal… I know they [Arrows] are Abafana Bes’thende but to concede a back-heel goal shows we still have work to do,’’ Seema lamented.

Last week Leopards appointed seasoned trainer Kosta Papic as a “technical manager”, saying the Serb would be in charge of coaching and all other technical team-related issues.

Seema emphasised there’s harmony among the technical panel. Papic will only join the bench after getting his work permit.

“Of course, coach Papic came. We work nicely with him. I am always next to him at training, we talk. If you check today [at Arrows] he didn’t change anything but, of course, once his papers are there you will see we will tweak things here and there. I am happy to have him around,’’ Seema insisted.