Write me off at your own peril, warns fired-up Bopape

Unfancied John “Section 29” Bopape has threatened to turn tables around on Nkululeko “Bull Dog” Mhlongo who is tipped to toy with him in their fight in Durban on Saturday.

Pride, dignity and the superiority complex will be the bone of contention. Mhlongo is the domestic champion while Bopape – who is rated at No 3 for Mhlongo’s national title – says the time has come for him to shine and be counted. Bopape had hoped to challenge for the title, but he does not qualify due to insufficient fights he has fought in that weight class.

But their 10-rounder still enjoys the status of being the main attraction. The entire tournament, to be staged by Starline Boxing Promotion of Zandile Malinga, will be the first in KwaZulu-Natal under the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Fans still remain banned from attending tournaments.

Bopape, from Alexandra, is not given even the slightest of chances to spring a surprise against the stylish Mhlongo, and that is based on Bopape’s inconsistency. One minute he is as cold as a doctor's surgery, the next he is untouchable.

The tall and capable boxer, who failed in his first attempt at winning a title – the same marginal WBA Pan African belt but in the junior middleweight division – demolished former SA champ Wade Groth in one round in 2019. That is a fight Bopape was not tipped to win, but he won it in style.

“Write me off at your own peril,” he warned yesterday.

Every boxer going into a fight will say the same thing and send out such a similar warnings. After all, boxing is about hype. Just to quote, but one brainy quote by Muhammad Ali, who warned even before he was the world champion that he was the greatest.

He imagined where he wanted to be before he got there, not after. Ali went on to win the heavyweight championship from Sonny Liston in a major upset on February 25 1964 at the age of 22. So, Bopape is within his rights to make promises and send out warnings. But the truth, though, is that the real proof of the pudding is in the eating.

“I’ve got a huge surprise gift not only for Nkululeko, but also for the entire boxing fraternity here in the country,” warned Bopape, whose career has been guided by trainer Bushy Mabele of the Jersey Joe Gym in Alexandra.