Seema calls for more experience to bolster Leopards

Black Leopards interim coach Lehlohonolo Seema has lamented the lack of experience in his team and will request a meeting with team management to see if this cannot be rectified.

"I must have a serious talk with the players and management to see if we can beef up the squad here and there. We cannot keep on making schoolboy errors and concede goals as we do. We conceded soft goals against Cape Town City (0-2) and Chippa United (0-3). We have to go back to the drawing board. But something has got to give. We have to strengthen the team," said a furious Seema after Wednesday's 1-2 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

A 10-man Sundowns broke Lidoda Duvha's hearts at the Thohoyandou Stadium. Peter Shalulile's brace cancelled out Ovid Karuru's opening goal one minute into the second half.

The visitors had defender Mthobi Mvala sent off for a professional foul on Rodney Ramagalela at the start of the second half. But the home side failed to take advantage of the situation to kill off the game as a contest when they were still ahead on the scoreboard.

Seema was in disbelief at the sound of the final whistle, and he does not want a repeat of what happened in their next game.

The Limpopo giants host newcomers TS Galaxy at the same venue tomorrow at 5pm. "Where was the experience when we conceded a late goal (against Sundowns)?" asked Seema.

"I don't even want to talk about the red card (for Mvala) as we created chances that could have allowed us to win the game. It is disappointing, but I have to pick these boys up for the next match against TS Galaxy. We cannot keep on donating points in this manner."