The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has approved the sale of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila TTM to a company called “Protoscape 202 CC”‚ the league said in a statement on Thursday.

The sale of the club comes just seven months after TTM owner Lawrence Mulaudzi bought the Premier Division franchise of 99-year-old Bidvest Wits eight months ago‚ a deal that came to light in late may and was confirmed by the PSL in July.

TTM have had a nightmare start in the 2020-21 DStv Premiership and are in last place having been plagued by bad press over alleged unpaid players and player strikes.

The new owner is reported to be Pharmaceutical businessman Abram Sello‚ though his ties to Protoscape 202 are unclear.