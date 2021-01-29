Downs' defence lapses frustrate coach Mngqithi

Despite their unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is not a happy man.

A 10-man Sundowns dug deep to record a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Black Leopards at the Thohoyandou Stadium on Wednesday.

The champions are the favourites to win their next league game against Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday at 3.30pm.

But Mngqithi made it known that their defence needed to improve. "We are letting in some cheap goals, and I am worried. That goal we conceded against Swallows at the death and the goal we conceded against Leopards is a cause for concern. We seem to make unnecessary mistakes in defence. We have to address the situation," said a worried Mngqithi.

Peter Shalulile scored a brace and produced a man-of-the-match performance to help his team bounce back to their winning ways. Defender Mthobi Mvala took one for the team when he got a red card for a professional foul on Leopards captain Rodney Ramagalela.

He pulled Ramagalela's shirt when he was through on goal, and that move possibly helped his team from conceding a crucial second goal. Without several of their injured players, the Brazilians maintained their unbeaten run and displayed a fighting spirit when they went a man down.

"Sundowns can't be playing draws every game. We showed the hunger to win the game. We started playing when Mvala got sent off, and it was great to see that we can play as a team when we are a man down," said Mngqithi.

Chippa captain Augustine Kwem said he expected a tough afternoon against Sundowns on Sunday. "We saw how they played against Leopards and saw their weakness and believe that we can exploit them. We believe that we can get points against Sundowns. They love to keep the ball, but we can match them in that aspect," said a confident Kwem.