Dlangalala explains why he won't work with Da Gama

Coach Zipho Dlangalala has given a sense that a clash of football philosophies between him and fellow coach Owen da Gama was the reason he parted ways with TS Galaxy.

In the wake of announcing Da Gama as their new coach on Monday, Galaxy also confirmed that they had parted ways with Dlangalala, who oversaw their last two games on a caretaker basis after the departure of Dan Malesela.

Speaking to Sowetan from his home in Durban yesterday, Dlangalala insinuated that he opted to leave the Rockets because he knew his beliefs would not have correlated with Da Gama’s.

“I coach in a particular concept. I will not coach in any other concept ... whether as an assistant or as a head coach. So if the concept [of whoever is the coach] is different [from what he believes in], then it’s not for me [as an assistant],’’ Dlangalala explained.

“Many know my style of play, so if someone hires me or wants me to come and assist them or to be part of their set-up, they must know that I won’t compromise my coaching philosophy.’’

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates development mentor is known to be a believer in playing attractive football that is characterised by building from the back and slick inter-passing.

“It’s either that my coaching concept will be used or we have no association. I declared that when I joined the club that I’d not coach anything else,’’ said Dlangalala.

Dlangalala also scoffed at speculation that he was on his way to being reunited with Malesela at Chippa United. The pair come a long way, having both cut their coaching teeth under the mentorship of the late Ted Dumitru at Sundowns' youth structures.

“Guesswork and rumours are part and parcel of football. People can predict whatever they like but at the moment I am in Durban doing home chores. It’s just laughable that people are already gossiping about my future,’’ noted Dlangalala.

A 2-2 draw against Baroka and a 3-2 defeat by SuperSport United were the outcomes of the two games Dlangalala oversaw as interim Galaxy coach.