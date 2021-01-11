Ncikazi happy with Arrows win but not performance

Whatever Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi is doing at the KwaZulu-Natal side seems to be working.

Arrows are making good progress in the DStv Premiership and are yet to lose a game this season. Their 1-0 victory against struggling Chippa United at the weekend shows that they are on the right track.

Lindokuhle Mtshali scored the winner with 17 minutes remaining to help them collect the three points at home against Chippa.

“I am excited about the three points but not the performance,” said Ncikazi. “We did not play for 20 days and did not get enough time to train. It was not the best match. Training has not been perfect but I am proud of my team's fighting spirit. I am that happy we got the three points.”

Chippa coach Dan Malesela thought that a draw would have been a fair result. “We let ourselves down. We had more chances than they did. We won't throw in the towel and will make it work,” said Malesela.

Limpopo teams traded blows with the Western Cape teams. Black Leopards' visit to the Danie Craven Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch.

Cape Town City and Tshakuma were involved in a four-goal thriller at the Thohoyandou Stadium at the weekend. Tshakuma came back twice to force a share of the spoils in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Venda. Fagrie Lakay completed a brace for the visitors, but it was not enough to win them the game. Meshack Maphangule and Thembisani Nevhulamba were on the scoresheet for Tshakuma.

Tshakuma have drawn six games, lost two and won one. Coach Joel Masutha felt his team should have done better. “We scored in the first half for the first time this season. We were unlucky not to win this game,” said Masutha.

Weekend results

Tshakuma 2, Cape Town City 2; Kaizer Chiefs 0, Maritzburg United 2; TS Galaxy 0, SuperSport United 3; Stellenbosch 1, Black Leopards 1, Arrows 1, Chippa 0; Baroka 0, Sundowns 2. ​