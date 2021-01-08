Brighton and Hove Albion have given an indication of why Percy Tau has been recalled from the third of his loan spells at the time‚ the Premier League club publishing a glowing technical scouting report on the player’s ability on their website.With the club struggling in 17th place in the 20-team EPL‚ Brighton have been looking to bolster manager Graham Potter’s squad‚ including assessing their players put out on loan.

A technical report on Tau rates him higher than Albion’s existing players in the squad on many fronts‚ indicating that the club view Tau as bringing a new dimension to their attack‚ and shows why the Potter has suggested the player might get a debut as soon as Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Newport.

The scouting report makes for interesting reading in full. It states: “Albion fans will finally get the chance to see South African striker Percy Tau in action after the forward was recalled from his loan spell at Anderlecht.

“Tau has appeared 79 times in the last two-and-a-half seasons and been directly involved in 43 goals (21 goals‚ 22 assists). On average he has recorded a goal involvement every 130 minutes. Those appearances came at Union Saint-Gilloise‚ Club Brugge and Anderlecht.

“His international goal-scoring record is just as deadly as his domestic one. Twelve goals in 25 South Africa games ranks Tau fifth in the all-time scoring charts for his country with his 168 minutes average per goal scored the third best of any inside in the top 10.

“The forward showed the variety in his finish library in the last international break‚ netting three times in two games against Sao Tome: one penalty‚ one goal following a dribble and one goal from outside the box following a run in behind to meet a throughball.