Brighton recall Percy Tau to English Premier League from loan at Anderlecht

A new post-Brexit points system in English football regarding work permits takes into account not just the number of international caps of a player, but also their number of appearances at domestic level in European leagues.

Pre-Brexit, given Bafana Bafana’s low Fifa ranking, Tau did not qualify for a work permit in the EPL, but on the new system he does.

Albion said in a statement on their website: “Albion have received a Governing Body Endorsement, the new points-based system for non-English players which came into force last week when the transition period following the UK’s exit from the European Union ended, from the FA for Tau.”

Albion manager Graham Potter speak with high hopes of Tau prospects at the club.

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome Percy to the club and begin working with him. I know he’s a player whose progress many of our fans have followed in recent seasons.” Potter said.

“We too have closely monitored his performances in Belgium in the last three years. He's been playing at a really good level, particularly with Bruges and Anderlecht where he has been involved in the Champions League, and his next step is to show he is ready to make the transition into the Premier League.

“He brings some different attributes and qualities to the group and he wants to take the next step in his career. We’re looking forward to working with him.”