Trump's political future in peril after Capitol attack, advisers say

The violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trump's supporters and his long refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election have jeopardized the president's political future and tainted prospects for his top lieutenants and family members, current and former administration officials said.

The Republican president has dangled the possibility of running for president in 2024, and political operatives had expected him to exert influence over the Republican Party for years to come.

But his behavior on Wednesday - goading supporters to march on the Capitol to encourage lawmakers to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's win in the Nov. 3 election, and then failing quickly to call on them to stand down after violence ensued - has sickened people who work and used to work for him and, they said, changed the equation for his post-presidential relevance.

"It was a dereliction of duty as commander-in-chief and I think he will be mortally wounded from a political career going forward," one former White House official who worked for Trump said on Thursday. "He has blood on his hands from yesterday. A woman died."

Trump supporters broke into the Capitol, pushed past police, and roamed through the building, forcing lawmakers and Vice President Mike Pence to evacuate. One woman died after being shot by police; three other individuals died of medical emergencies.

"There's no recovering from what happened. It was sedition. I don't see how there's a future," said another former administration official, referring to Trump and his top aides. "I think the Cabinet members that stayed and that aren't speaking out now or even quietly resigning have a stain forever."

The former administration official singled out Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Trump acolyte who may have presidential ambitions, for not doing more to condemn what happened. Pompeo issued a tweet in which he called the violence "unacceptable." The State Department declined to comment further.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced on Thursday she would resign, as did Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, who cited the impact of Trump's rhetoric in spurring the Capitol melee. Other lower level administration officials have announced their departures, too, with roughly two weeks to go before the end of Trump's administration.

The president came as close as he has to a concession in a video statement on Thursday night in which he pledged to work towards a smooth transfer of power to the new administration and called the violence at the Capitol a "heinous attack."