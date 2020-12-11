Key battles in big Cup final

With Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic meeting for the first time in a cup final at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow for the first piece of silverware this season at 6pm, Neville Khoza has identified three key battles that could decide the match.

Ndumiso Mabena v Thulani Hlatshwayo

Mabena has been one of the best players for Celtic recently, and when he is on top form, Hlatshwayo will also have to be at his best on the day to make sure he is kept quiet. Hlatshwayo will have a tough job on his hands trying to contain Mabena, who has netted twice already this season.

But Hlatshwayo, who is tough to beat in the air and on the ground, is experienced enough to deal with him tomorrow.

Lucky Baloyi v Ben Motshwari

The battle for possession in the middle of the park will likely be ferocious, with two hardworking midfielders competing against each other.

Both players have been a cog in the midfield for their respective teams. They have big-match temperament and vast experience to handle the pressure. Motshwari’s biggest weapon is ball retention, while Baloyi has the pace to trouble Motshwari in what will be an interesting duel.

Sifiso Ngobeni v Vincent Pule

Ngobeni will be facing his biggest challenge against the skilfull Pule, who poses a consistent threat to the opposition defence with his tricky turns.

Ngobeni will need to be at his best to make sure Pule doesn’t cause any problems.