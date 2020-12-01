Arrows latest centurion eyes record appearances for club

In the wake of garnering his 101st cap for Golden Arrows at the weekend, talented attacking midfielder Nduduzo Sibiya has made his intention to hold the club’s all-time record for most appearances known.

Sibiya hit his century for Arrows in their 2-2 home draw against Kaizer Chiefs, where he netted the equaliser that made it 2-all, two weeks ago. The 25-year-old ace played his 101st top-flight game for Abafana Bes’thende when they surrendered the lead to allow a 1-1 stalemate away to TS Galaxy.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Sibiya, a homegrown talent from Lamontville, revealed his ambition was to become the most-capped player in Arrows’ history. Free agent Musa Bilankulu is the Durban side’s most-capped player of all time with 230 games under his belt.

“I want to be one of the club’s legends when I retire, so I have a dream…my dream is to play more and more games. I want to break the records of most appearances. I want to be the most-capped player here at the club,’’ said the bubbly Sibiya.

“I know I'm still very far off…there are many great players like [Thanduyise] Khuboni, [Philani] Shange and others who played more than 150 games, but I believe it’s possible to eclipse their records.’’

The lad from Lamontville, who came through Arrows’ development structures, also has a strong desire to win at least one trophy at the club to show for the manifold games he’s featured.

“Playing more than 100 games for one club is a big achievement and it’s not anyone who reaches this milestone. However, it would be more special to complement this milestone with at least one trophy…I really wish to win one cup this season,’’ said Sibiya.

“Suluman”, as Sibiya is known to his peers, never imagined he’d accomplish this feat with his childhood club. “When you grow up you don’t think you can achieve this kind of achievements,’’ noted the Arrows star.

“As a boy from Lamontville, I always wanted to play for Arrows because it’s a local team, but I never thought I would play more than 100 games. I thought it was a farfetched dream.’’

Suluman attributed this landmark in his career to respect. “It’s all because of the respect I give coaches and my teammates. Without respect I’d not have achieved this.’’

Arrows’ top-five most capped players of all-time

Bilankulu (230 games); Khuboni (196); Shange (176); Joseph Musonda (164); Mzuvukile Tom (157)