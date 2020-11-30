Sundowns to dedicate 16 matches in celebration of Anele Ngcongca's life

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue to celebrate former Bafana Bafana defender Anele Ngcongca's life in their next 15 matches.

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday.

He wore the jersey number 16 on his back during his highly successful stay at the club and Sundowns have decided to celebrate him with the same number matches, which started with their 3-0 DStv Premiership win over Stellenbosch FC at Loftus on Saturday.

The two sides started the tributes to Ngcongca by warming up with T-shirts bearing his name and image. The match was temporarily stopped in the 16th minute by referee Jelly Chavani to honour him.

“We are also going to dedicate the next 16 games to Anele, which started with the game (on Saturday) against Stellenbosch, to make sure that we live up to his attributes as a player,” said Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

“He had qualities of selflessness, humility and competitiveness because he never wanted to lose and he became very angry even when he lost in small sided games.

“He was a competitive and happy person who made the change room look better with his jokes, and was also a mentor to all the youngsters. We really believe that with all those attributes, he deserves to be celebrated because he is a legend in the country and he has played about 50 matches for Bafana Bafana.

“He has played so many matches, he has won three league championships with Sundowns and that is big according to our standards. We still believe that he could have given more to the game and this is what we have decided as a team.